Women’s Premier League: DC’s Aus-some heroes

PTI

Mumbai, March 7

Skipper Meg Lanning smashed her second consecutive half-century and Jess Jonassen produced an all-round show as Delhi Capitals notched up a 42-run win over UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League here today.

Lanning led from the front with an entertaining 70 off 42 balls as DC once again flaunted their firepower to reach 211/4 against Warriorz after being put in to bat.

Jonassen, who hammered an unbeaten 42 off 20 balls, returned to take three wickets that shut the door on Warriorz, who ended at 169/5 in 20 overs. Tahlia McGrath delayed the inevitable with a stroke-filled 90 not out off 50 balls, the highest individual score in the WPL thus far.

It was DC’s second win in as many games, while Warriorz suffered their first loss of the inaugural season.

Warriorz could not recover from Jonassen’s twin strike in the fourth over when she removed captain Alyssa Healy (24 off 17 balls) and Kiran Navgire (2). The left-arm spinner had Healy caught at point before Navgire fell to a wild slog.

India U-19 star Shweta Sehrawat (1) struggled in her six-ball stay and was caught behind off Marizanne Kapp, leaving Warriorz at 31/3.

Warriorz made a questionable call to leave out Grace Harris, who had won them the game against Gujarat Giants, for the extra pace of Shabnim Ismail. Though Ismail was the best bowler on show, Harris’ big-hitting prowess was missed in the chase.

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals: 211/4 in 20 overs (Lanning 70, Jonassen 42*, Rodrigues 34*; Ismail 1/29); UP Warriorz: 169/5 in 20 overs (McGrath 90*; Jonassen 3/43).