 Women’s Senior National Hockey Championship from Feb 15 : The Tribune India

Women’s Senior National Hockey Championship from Feb 15

3rd edition of Hockey India Senior Men’s Inter-Department National Championship to begin from February 26 in Bengaluru

Women’s Senior National Hockey Championship from Feb 15

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, February 9

Twenty-nine teams will take part in the Hockey India Senior Women National Championship to be held in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh from February 15, which will kick-start the domestic season.

Odisha had won the title last year after defeating Karnataka 2-0 in the final.

Meanwhile, the third edition of the Hockey India Senior Men’s Inter-Department National Championship will begin from February 26 in Bengaluru.

Railway Sports Promotion Board are the defending champions.

It was after the first edition of this championships exclusively for PSUs that players like Jugraj Singh and Sukhjeet Singh got a call-up to the senior national camp in 2022.

While hockey action returns to Rourkela in March as the Indian team faces Germany and Australia in the men’s FIH Pro league home matches, the domestic season will resume in April with the 13th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship.

“I wish all the players preparing for the prestigious National Championships the very best. These tournaments will be the stepping stone to the budding careers of several aspiring hockey players in the country,” Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said.

“We have immensely talented players waiting to be noticed by the national selectors and these Annual Championships are crucial in terms of increasing the talent pool for the future.

“Hockey India, with the help of our host Member Units will ensure all the participating team have the best facilities to perform to their optimum.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu

2
Features

Atul Kumar's 'Baaghi Albele': Playing, a dystopian comedy set in Ludhiana

3
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

4
Haryana

No diesel gensets in NCR from May 15

5
Punjab

Farm unions provide platform to radicals

6
Comment

Punjabi to Hindi films

7
Diaspora

Indian Covid hero honoured by Queen Elizabeth faces deportation from UK

8
World

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

9
J & K

Locals upbeat, say lithium discovery will boost employment, tourism in J&K

10
Ludhiana

Ludhiana man possesses rare artifacts including 80,000 coins, handwritten manuscripts, ancient weapons

Don't Miss

View All
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Has Bill Gates found love again? Find out who he’s dating?
World

Bill Gates has found love again; Find out who he’s dating?

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Top News

Senior BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria appointed Assam governor; Shiv Pratap Shukla appointed Governor of Himachal

Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu

Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...

Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh

Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...

Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders

Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders

Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...


Cities

View All

Unusual rise in temperature has wheat farmers worried

Unusual rise in temperature has wheat farmers worried

16 get stuck in lift at city rly station

Youth booked for abducting teen girl

MC donates seized building material to religious institution

Hit by Chinese string, 17-yr-old girl receives 44 stitches on face

Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Bathinda: Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Chandigarh: Water cannon used against AAP workers protesting over Adani issue

Chandigarh: Water cannon used against AAP workers protesting over Adani issue

14 Chandigarh heritage items to go under hammer

Fire at waterworks in Sec 32 hits supply

Two community centres await opening

Chandigarh police release pics of 10 suspects

MCD mayor election to held on February 16; Delhi L-G grant approval

MCD mayor election to be held on February 16; Delhi L-G grants approval

Stop anti-encroachment drive in Mehrauli: Delhi Govt to DDA

Delhi Police to partner with Truecaller to help protect people from impersonators, cyber frauds

Nod to laying of sewer lines in 3 Delhi villages

AAP nominees removed from discom boards on Delhi L-G’s orders

Day after, five nabbed for migrant’s murder

Day after, five nabbed for migrant’s murder

Latifpura oustees protest in front of MLA’s residence

Foetus found in Nakodar

Kahlwan's aide, 2 others planning crime held

Workshop on Coding at Dav college

NHAI: Sherpur Chowk ROB in Ludhiana to be thrown open by month-end

NHAI: Sherpur Chowk ROB in Ludhiana to be thrown open by month-end

State info commission imposes penalty of Rs 25K on Ludhiana MC’s PIO

Jail warder booked for ‘supplying’ banned items to inmates in Ludhiana Central Jail

Four fall prey to snatchers in two cases in Ludhiana

Ludhiana man possesses rare artifacts including 80,000 coins, handwritten manuscripts, ancient weapons

4,547 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

4,547 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

People should be open to new methods: VC

Mehakpal declared best girl athlete