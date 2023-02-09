Women’s Senior National Hockey Championship from Feb 15

New Delhi, February 9
Twenty-nine teams will take part in the Hockey India Senior Women National Championship to be held in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh from February 15, which will kick-start the domestic season.
Odisha had won the title last year after defeating Karnataka 2-0 in the final.
Meanwhile, the third edition of the Hockey India Senior Men’s Inter-Department National Championship will begin from February 26 in Bengaluru.
Railway Sports Promotion Board are the defending champions.
It was after the first edition of this championships exclusively for PSUs that players like Jugraj Singh and Sukhjeet Singh got a call-up to the senior national camp in 2022.
While hockey action returns to Rourkela in March as the Indian team faces Germany and Australia in the men’s FIH Pro league home matches, the domestic season will resume in April with the 13th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship.
“I wish all the players preparing for the prestigious National Championships the very best. These tournaments will be the stepping stone to the budding careers of several aspiring hockey players in the country,” Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said.
“We have immensely talented players waiting to be noticed by the national selectors and these Annual Championships are crucial in terms of increasing the talent pool for the future.
“Hockey India, with the help of our host Member Units will ensure all the participating team have the best facilities to perform to their optimum.”
