Leeds [UK], June 17 (ANI): Sensational all-round show from Shafali Verma, another magnificent Smriti Mandhana masterclass and a four-fer from Shree Charani were highlights as India beat Netherlands in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup match by 95 runs at Leeds on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Smriti (74) and Shafali (55) were pivotal in taking India to 209/5, their highest T20 WC score before Shree Charani (4/19), Shafali (3/20) and Nandni (2/22) wreaked havoc on the Dutch, collapsing them from 96/4 to 114 all out. India tops the Group A with four points.

Advertisement

Opting to field first, Netherlands were made to regret their decision by Indian opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma.

Advertisement

The duo unleashed a flurry of boundaries, taking India to 48/0 in five overs. The final over of the powerplay saw Myrthe van den Raad bowl a whooping six wides, bringing up India's 50 in 5.1 overs.

At the end of the powerplay, India was 59/0, with Smriti (24*) and Shafali (26*) unbeaten, India's best powerplay score ever in T20 WC history.

Advertisement

At the end of 10 overs, India was 96/0, with Smriti (33*) and Shafali (49*) unbeaten.

Shafali reached her maiden T20 WC fifty in 34 balls, with nine fours. India reached the 100-run mark in 10.5 overs, their fastest in T20 WC history.

Heather Siegers broke the 115-run stand, removing Shafali for 55 in 38 balls, with 10 fours in the 12th over. This was duo's fifth century stand in women's T20I, the joint-second highest.

Also, it was the fourth century stand for India in T20 WC, with stand between Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues of 134 vs New Zealand in 2018 being the highest.

Smriti made it back to back fifties in 36 balls, with six fours and a six and launched Silver Siegers for four successive fours in 15th over, bringing the score to 159/1, with Jemimah Rodrigues (17*) and Smriti (59*) unbeaten.

Smriti was removed by Caroline de Lenge for 47-ball 74, with 11 fours and a six, with India 162/2 in 16 overs and Jemimah (19 in 13), Yastika Bhatia (3) followed soon after.

Richa Ghosh (20* in eight balls), skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (12 in nine balls, with two fours) and Deepti Sharma (10* in two balls, with a four and six) pushed India to 209/5 in 20 overs, their highest in T20 WC history.

De Lenge (2/32) was the pick of the bowlers for Netherlands.

During the chase, Heather Siegers (21 in 15 balls, with four boundaries) and Phebe Molkenboer started with a decent 34-run stand before Nandni Sharma stuck.

At the end of six overs, Netherlands was 39/1 with Molkenboer (14*) joined by Babette de Leede.

The duo helped Netherlands reach the 50-run mark in 7.2 overs but Deepti Sharma removed Molkenboer for 15. Netherlands was 50/2 in 7.3 overs.

At the end of 10 overs, Netherlands was 68/2.

Shafali and Nandini continued to work through Netherlands batting in middle overs, with Shafali getting Sterre Kalis (18) and Nandni removing Babette (28). Netherlands was 96/4 in 13.4 overs.

From here on, Shafali and Shree Charani went on a rampage, causing Netherlands to collapse to 114/10 in 17.3 overs.

Charani (4/19), Shafali (3/20) and Nandni (2/22) headlined India's efforts with the ball. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)