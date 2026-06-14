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Home / Sports / Women's T20 WC: Shemaine, Aaliyah help WI seal seven wicket win over defending champs NZ

Women's T20 WC: Shemaine, Aaliyah help WI seal seven wicket win over defending champs NZ

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ANI
Updated At : 05:38 AM Jun 14, 2026 IST
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Southampton [UK], June 14 (ANI): A sensational 90 from Shemaine Campbelle and a four-wicket haul by Aaliyah Alleyne helped West Indies beat defending champions New Zealand by seven wickets in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign opener at Southampton on Saturday.

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Chasing 163, Shemaine scored a composed, steady 62-ball 90*, with seven fours and three sixes. It was a four-wicket haul from Aaliyah (4/27), which restricted the Kiwis to 162/6 in 20 overs.

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After the Windies put the Kiwis to bat first, Aaliyah gave 2016 champions the breakthrough wicket of Georgia Plimmer (8), ending the first wicket 49-run stand and got key scalps of Amelia Kerr (5) and Isabella Gaze (39 in 29 balls, with eight fours) in her next over. NZ sunk to 56/3 in 7.4 overs.

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Sophie Devine (22 in 15 balls, with three fours) put on a 45-run stand with Brooke Halliday, taking NZ past the 100-run mark. Halliday's 32-ball 40, with five fours and Maddy Green's 35* in 22 balls, with four boundaries and a six, pushed NZ to a modest 162/6.

Skipper Hayley Matthews needed to give a fine start to her side, and the captain stamped her authority, dealing in boundaries during a 74-run stand with Shemaine for the second wicket after Qiana Joseph (2) fell early. The captain scored 48 in 37 balls, with six fours and a six.

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Hayley Matthews' shoulders as West Indies walked out for the chase. She stamped her authority with back-to-back fours. However, a misunderstanding while running between the wickets saw Qiana Joseph run out early. West Indies and Campbelle changed the tempo in the last six overs. The Guyanese player put on a display of power-hitting and brought up her first T20I fifty with a big heave over long on. With the match going down to the wire, Campbelle kept her nerves, taking WI to the finishing line with a ball to spare.

Jess Kerr was the only New Zealand bowler among wickets on Saturday, taking 2/17 in four overs.

With that, the West Indies avenged the semi-final defeat at the 2024 T20 World Cup. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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