Women's T20 World Cup: Australia opt to bat against India in first semifinal, Harmanpreet fit to play

Cape Town, February 23
Australia won the toss and elected to bat against the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India in the Women's T20 World Cup semi-final here on Thursday.
India heaved a sigh of relief as Harmanpreet came out for the toss, a day after making a visit to the hospital due to high fever.
India made three changes to the side with Sneh Rana coming in place of an unwell Pooja Vastrakar, while Radha Yadav has been included in place of Rajeshwari Gayakwad. Yastika Bhatia comes in place of Devika Vaidya.
Australia made two changes in the side with Jess Jonassen coming in place for of Alana King and a fully-fit charismatic batter Alyssa Healy back for Annabel Sutherland.
"I had a fever, but now I'm fine," said Harmanpreet at the toss.
Teams:
Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt and Darcie Brown.
India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav and Renuka Thakur Singh.
