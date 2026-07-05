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Home / Sports / Women's T20 World Cup final: Sciver-Brunt, Kemp rescue England, set 151 target for Australia

Women's T20 World Cup final: Sciver-Brunt, Kemp rescue England, set 151 target for Australia

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ANI
Updated At : 10:08 PM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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London [UK], July 5 (ANI): A clinical and disciplined bowling effort from Australia limited England to 150/4 in the Women's T20 World Cup final at Lord's on Sunday.

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England skipper Sciver-Brunt stood tall for her side once again with back-to-back half-centuries. Australia will require 151 in their 20 overs to seal their seventh T20 WC title.

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England had a shaky start to their innings after being asked to bat first by Australia, recovering from an early collapse through a composed captain's knock from Nat Sciver-Brunt and a decent partnership with Freya Kemp.

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England's top order never managed to settle. Wicketkeeper Amy Jones fell for 7, while opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge departed for 8 during the powerplay.

Young batter Alice Capsey attempted to counterattack and struck a brisk 23, but her dismissal reduced the hosts to 67-3.

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The pressure mounted further when Heather Knight was dismissed for just 2, leaving England reeling at 70/4.

Sciver-Brunt once again showcased her batting skills and absorbed the pressure before gradually increasing the tempo, anchoring the innings with a measured half-century.

At the other end, Freya Kemp provided the much-needed momentum, playing positively against both pace and spin and ensuring England did not lose further wickets during the crucial middle overs.

Their partnership steadied the innings after the early collapse and lifted England beyond the 100-run mark, giving the home side hope of posting a defendable total.

Freya Kemp and Nat Sciver-Brunt have given England a fighting total with a partnership of 80 off 55 balls. England scored 13 runs off the last over to give some impetus to the innings.

Sciver Brunt finished at 58 not out, off 53 balls, while Kemp chipped in with 44 off just 28 balls.

Australia's disciplined bowling effort was led by Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Lucy Hamilton and Kim Garth, who claimed a wicket apiece to restrict England to a decent total. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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