Women’s T20 World Cup: India look to navigate English channel

PTI

Gqeberha , February 17

After being put under pressure in their previous two games, India cannot leave anything to chance when they take on a formidable England in the Women’s T20 World Cup here tomorrow.

A win against world No. 2 England will effectively seal a spot for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side in the semifinals, which are to be completed by the top two teams each from Group 1 and Group 2.

The Indians beat arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets before notching a six-wicket win against West Indies earlier this week. Against England, the top-order will have to give a better account of themselves. It was hard-hitting teenager Richa Ghosh’s brilliance which took India over the line for their two wins, while U-19 World Cup-winning captain Shafali Verma has been unable to convert her starts so far.

Back after nursing a finger injury, Smriti Mandhana looked in good touch as she timed the ball to perfection but couldn’t go the distance.

Jemimah Rodrigues will look to build up on her exploits against Pakistan, while skipper Harmanpreet will aim to chip in with another useful contribution after her 33 against West Indies.

They will have to navigate England’s spin trio of Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn.

In the bowling department, Pooja Vastrakar has been impressive, sharing the new ball duties with Renuka Singh, while the evergreen Deepti Sharma’s exemplary death bowling against West Indies will provide India with much-needed confidence against a tricky opponent tomorrow. — PTI

Bates stars for New Zealand

Cape Town: Star batter Suzie Bates top-scored with an unbeaten 61-ball 81 while batting through the innings to set up New Zealand’s 71-run mauling of Bangladesh in the Women’s T20 World Cup here today. New Zealand ended their innings at a challenging 189/3. In reply, Bangladesh were restricted to 118/8.