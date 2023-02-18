 Women’s T20 World Cup: Renuka Singh picks five wickets as India restrict England to 151/7 : The Tribune India

Women’s T20 World Cup: Renuka Singh picks five wickets as India restrict England to 151/7

Nat Sciver-Brunt (50) top-scored for England

Photo: @BCCIWomen/Twitter



PTI

Gqeberha (South Africa), February 18

India restricted England to for 151 for seven in an ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match here on Saturday.

Medium pacer Renuka Singh (5/15) registered her best bowling figures in the format after India opted to bowl.

Nat Sciver-Brunt (50) top-scored for England.

Brief Scores:

England: 151 for 7 in 20 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 50; Renuka Singh 5/15).

