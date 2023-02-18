Women’s T20 World Cup: Renuka Singh picks five wickets as India restrict England to 151/7

Gqeberha (South Africa), February 18
India restricted England to for 151 for seven in an ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match here on Saturday.
Medium pacer Renuka Singh (5/15) registered her best bowling figures in the format after India opted to bowl.
Nat Sciver-Brunt (50) top-scored for England.
Brief Scores:
England: 151 for 7 in 20 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 50; Renuka Singh 5/15).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi murder case: Nikki Yadav, Sahil Gehlot got married in 2020, photos surface
Police say couple got married at Arya Samaj Mandir in Greate...
All GST compensation dues will be cleared, tax rate on liquid jagger, pencil and sharpeners reduced: Nirmala Sitharaman in GST council meet
Another important decision includes extending exemption bene...
CBI summons Manish Sisodia for questioning in Delhi Excise Policy case tomorrow
Sisodia, called on Sunday for questioning, has not been name...
12 cheetahs from South Africa released into quarantine enclosures at MP's Kuno National Park
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister for Environme...
George Soros an old, rich, opinionated person: Foreign Minister Jaishankar
Says democratic world needs debate on democracy