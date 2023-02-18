Women’s T20 World Cup: Renuka Singh picks five wickets as India restrict England to 151/7

PTI

Gqeberha (South Africa), February 18

India restricted England to for 151 for seven in an ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match here on Saturday.

Medium pacer Renuka Singh (5/15) registered her best bowling figures in the format after India opted to bowl.

Nat Sciver-Brunt (50) top-scored for England.

Brief Scores:

England: 151 for 7 in 20 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 50; Renuka Singh 5/15).