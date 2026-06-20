Southampton [UK], June 20 (ANI): Australian legend Ellyse Perry made history, becoming the first-ever player across men's and women's T20 World Cups to complete 50 appearances at the tournament, while Pakistan bowed out of the competition with a loss to Bangladesh at Southampton on Saturday.

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During her 50th T20 World Cup match, Perry could score just one run and did not bowl as the Netherlands lost to Australia by 98 runs.

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The Netherlands won the toss and opted to field first. Beth Mooney and Georgia Voll (17) put on a 50-run stand for the first wicket. After Australia fell to 51/2, Mooney (74 in 42 balls, with nine fours and a six) and Ashleigh Gardner (58 in 32 balls, with eight fours and a six) put on a 101-run stand for the third wicket.

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A quickfire cameo from Georgia Wareham (41 in 18 balls, with eight fours) took Australia to 219/6 in 20 overs.

Iris Zwilling (3/52) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia.

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During the chase, the Netherlands lost two wickets for 17 runs, but Babette de Leede (56* in 57 balls, with five fours) and Sterre Kalis (44* in 43 balls, with five fours and a six) put on a 96-run stand. The Netherlands ended their innings at 121/3 in 20 overs.

In 50 T20WC matches, Perry has scored 559 runs at an average of 27.95 and a strike rate of 115.02, with a best score of 42. He has also taken 42 wickets at an average of 17.16, with best figures of 3/12. She is the third-highest wicket-taker in the women's T20 World Cup history.

In the Bangladesh-Pakistan clash at Southampton, Bangladesh opted to bat first. Bangladesh sunk to 13/3. Knocks from Nigar Sultana (36 in 38 balls, with five fours), Sobhana Mostary (22 in 19 balls, with three fours) and Shorna Akter (39* in 22 balls, with five fours) took Bangladesh to 123/6 in 20 overs. Fatima Sana (2/18) was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan.

In the chase, Pakistan started well with a Muneeba Ali (25 in 30 balls, with a four and six) and Gull Feroza (23 in 18 balls, with four boundaries), putting up a 49-run stand. Nahida Akter (3/18 in four overs) and Sanjida Akter Meghla (3/21) restricted Pakistan to 100/8 in 20 overs. (ANI)

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