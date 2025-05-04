Women’s tri-series: Sri Lanka beat India by 3 wickets

Sri Lanka beat India by three wickets to record their second victory in the women’s tri-series here on Sunday.

Batting first, India scored a competitive 275 for 9, with keeper-batter Richa Ghosh scoring 48-ball 58 runs which comprised of five boundaries and three sixes.

Harmanpreet Kaur (30), Pratika Rawal (35) and Jemimah Rodrigues (37) also made handy contributions. Sugandika Kumari and skipper Chamari Athapaththu got three wickets apiece.

Advertisement

In reply, Sri Lanka managed to chase the target in 49.1 overs, with senior off-spinner Sneh Rana getting 3 for 45. Pratika, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy were also among wickets. Nilakshika Silva top-scored with 56.

Brief Scores: India 275/9 in 50 overs (Richa Ghosh 58; Chamari Athapaththu 3/43, Sugandika Kumari 3/44) lost to Sri Lanka 278 for 7 in 49.1 overs (Harshitha Samarawickrama 53, Nilakshika Silva 56, Sneh Rana 3/45) by 3 wickets.