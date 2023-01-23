Women’s U-19 WC: U-19 girls shake off Australia hangover

Potchefstroom, January 22
India put their Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup campaign back on track in Group 1 Super Six stage with a commanding seven-wicket win against Sri Lanka here today.
Following India’s seven-wicket defeat to Australia on Saturday, the bowlers gave a superb performance, restricting Sri Lanka to just 59 runs in 20 overs.
Sixteen-year-old leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra was the pick of the Indian bowlers as she grabbed four wickets, while left-arm spinner Mannat Kashyap took two wickets as the duo ran through the opposition’s batting line-up.
India then scored the required runs in 7.2 overs for the loss of skipper Shafali Verma, wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh and Shweta Sehrawat.
Soumya Tiwari (28 not out) smashed five boundaries off just 15 deliveries as India chased down the target without much trouble.
Earlier, India asked Sri Lanka to bat first after winning the toss and the decision met immediate success when seamer Titas Sandhu got Nethmi Senarathna on the very first ball. The spinners then took charge and soon Sri Lanka were reeling, with only captain Vishmi Gunaratne (25) and Umaya Rathnayake (13) managing to reach double figures.
