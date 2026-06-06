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Home / Sports / Women's U18 Asia Cup: India clinch bronze medal with 3-0 win over Korea

Women's U18 Asia Cup: India clinch bronze medal with 3-0 win over Korea

India continued to dominate possession and create opportunities in the attacking circle

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PTI
Kakamigahara (Japan), Updated At : 12:28 PM Jun 06, 2026 IST
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An U18 Asia Cup 2026 match under way. File photo
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The Indian hockey team won the bronze medal at the Women's U18 Asia Cup after registering a commanding 3-0 victory over Korea in the third-place match here on Saturday.

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Sandeepa Kumari (2'), captain Sweety Kujur (16') and Nousheen Naz (33') were on target as India capped off their campaign with a podium finish.

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Determined to bounce back from their narrow shootout defeat against China in the semifinals, India made a dream start and took the lead within the opening two minutes.

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Sandeepa Kumari (2') showcased excellent composure, producing a brilliant finish to give India the breakthrough and set the tone for the contest.

India continued to dominate possession and create opportunities in the attacking circle. Their persistence paid off in the 16th minute when Sweety Kujur found the back of the net with a field goal to double India's advantage heading into the second quarter.

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With a comfortable two-goal cushion, India maintained control after the break and further extended their lead in the 33rd minute. The tournament's top scorer, Nousheen Naz, added her name to the scoresheet with a clinical field goal, taking her tally to 12 goals in the competition and strengthening her position at the top of the scoring charts.

India remained disciplined at the back throughout the contest, denying Korea any clear scoring opportunities while continuing to threaten on the counterattack. The defensive unit held firm to preserve the clean sheet as India comfortably saw out the remainder of the match to secure the bronze medal.

For her influential performance and opening goal, Sandeepa Kumari was adjudged the Player of the Match.

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