Women’s World Cup: All eyes on Matildas, NZ as WC begins

PTI

AUCKLAND, July 19

The ninth Women’s World Cup and by far the biggest in the tournament’s history kicks off tomorrow with co-hosts New Zealand and Australia in action, with record attendances expected at both their matches.

What began as a 12-team tournament in 1991, the Women’s World Cup has steadily grown in stature and expanded to 32 teams — the same as the men’s tournament.

It also marks the first time two countries are co-hosting the tournament as the quadrennial event arrives in the southern hemisphere for the first time.

New Zealand kick things off in Auckland against former champions Norway while Australia host Ireland, with both matches set to welcome more than 100,000 fans in total.

The 2015 edition in Canada welcomed a record 1.3 million-plus fans at stadiums but the 2023 tournament is expected to beat that mark with nearly 1.4 million tickets sold so far.

