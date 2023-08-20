Women’s World Cup: Moment of truth for Spain

SYDNEY, August 19

Women’s football will crown a first-time champion tomorrow when the ninth Women’s World Cup concludes with England and Spain, both proud footballing nations, facing off in an intriguing final here.

Sweden end third Brisbane: Sweden picked up their World Cup bronze medal today after goals from Fridolina Rolfo and Kosovare Asllani gave them a 2-0 win over co-hosts Australia in the third-place playoff match. Reuters

The highly-successful tournament in Australia and New Zealand was destined to have a fresh winner from the quarterfinals when Japan joined United States, Germany and Norway in making a premature exit. For all the excitement that accompanied Australia’s run to the semifinals and Japan’s brilliance in the early rounds, the consensus is that England and Spain are worthy first-time finalists.

The tournament has showcased the development of the women’s game but the finalists do present a contrast in styles — England pragmatic, ruthless, resilient and Spain displaying all the technical skill the country’s football is famed for. Midfield maestro Aitana Bonmati and the fresh young talent of winger Salma Paralluelo have shone brightly for Spain, while Lauren James, before her two-match ban for a red card, and Lauren Hemp have been among England’s standouts. — Reuters

