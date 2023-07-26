Women’s World Cup: Philippines emboldened

WELLINGTON, July 25

Forward Sarina Bolden headed the winner as the Philippines spoiled co-hosts New Zealand’s party with a stunning 1-0 victory in their Women’s World Cup Group A clash today.

The Philippines lost 2-0 to Switzerland in their opening match and looked to be an easy mark for the Football Ferns, who were coming off their first-ever World Cup win over former champions Norway and looking to book a spot in the last-16.

Instead, the Philippines secured their own first World Cup win to keep alive their hopes of progressing in their debut tournament. New Zealand did not lack in effort but had seemingly lost the magic touch of their historic opener and missed a series of goalscoring opportunities.

Switzerland had goalkeeper Gaelle Thalmann to thank for securing a valuable 0-0 draw against Norway, who recovered from a shaky start after Ada Hegerberg’s withdrawal but could not find a breakthrough in their Group A match. — Reuters

