Women’s World Cup: Year of the underdogs

SYDNEY, August 9

Few could have predicted the eight teams still standing when the Women’s World Cup kicked off three weeks ago – and more surprisingly, the teams who are gone.

In the most wide open World Cup in history, Colombia and France were the last two teams to clinch quarterfinals berths Tuesday evening, joining Spain, Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Australia and England to close the curtain on a breathtaking first two rounds full of delicious twists and turns.

When the tournament was expanded to 32 teams, there was apprehension around whether lower-ranked sides could compete at this level. But the exact opposite happened. Concerns about blowouts were blown out of the water in a changing of the guard.

Japan are the only previous World Cup champions remaining, having climbed the winners’ podium in 2011.

Gone are four-time champions United States, who were gunning to become the first team to win three in a row, but were sent spinning out of the tournament before the semifinals for the first time in history.

Also gone are two-time champions Germany, 1995 winners Norway, reigning Olympics champions Canada, and Brazil, who had not been ousted in the group stage since 1995.

“Nothing is easy in this tournament,” coach Sarina Wiegman said after England survived a last-16 scare from Nigeria before winning in a shootout.

“That’s very exciting because we see the women’s game has improved so much. You saw in the group stage, many games were equal, and it’s not that the expected teams have won all the time.”

In an end of an era, the elimination of the US, Canada and Brazil marked inauspicious World Cup finales for some of the game’s biggest trailblazers in Megan Rapinoe, Christine Sinclair and Marta.

Others such as Colombia’s dazzling teenager Linda Caicedo, Spain’s integral midfield cog Aitana Bonmati and France’s consistently excellent striker Kadidiatou Diani have stepped into the spotlight.

Who will win now is anybody’s guess. — Reuters

Bigger payouts

Melbourne: Players who reached the knockout round at the Women’s World Cup got larger individual bonuses that can be life-changing for many of them. FIFA designated $30,000 for the 732 players among 32 teams in the tournament field. The payout rises to $60,000 for players on the 16 teams that advanced out of group play. The money grows to $90,000 for players in the quarterfinals and its a significant payday for many of the players, particularly those that have had financial disputes with their federations over pay and support. ap

Quarters draw

Spain vs Netherlands

Japan vs Sweden

Australia vs France

England vs Colombia

#France