DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / "Won in style": Hockey India Associate VP Bhore hails Asian games double gold

"Won in style": Hockey India Associate VP Bhore hails Asian games double gold

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:27 PM Oct 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 (ANI): Associate Vice President of Hockey India and the General Secretary of Hockey Maharashtra, Manoj Vasant Bhore praised India's historic hockey double gold at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan, describing the victories as a landmark moment that directly secures qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, he lauded the men's and women's hockey teams for dominating and securing the gold medal.

Advertisement

"A great day for hockey in India, as both the teams have won the gold medal in the Asian Games in Japan. Yesterday it was the women's; today the men's. We thought the match would be a close one. Malaysia would give some surprises, but India has dominated and won in style," he said.

Advertisement

Further, he emphasised that the wins will inspire young players across Maharashtra and bolster grassroots initiatives under state government programs.

"The girls fought in a very good way, and today the boys showed that India is at the top. The very best, as they have both qualified for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, and we are also proud of each and every member of the team. They will be the inspiration for the young boys and girls who have taken up hockey in Maharashtra and whatever plans we have for hockey in Maharashtra under the various schemes of the government," he said.

Advertisement

Former Indian hockey player Vikram Pillay extended wishes to both squads. Noting that securing spots for the Los Angeles Games two years in advance gives the teams ample time to build toward a podium finish.

"I would say that the women's team's performance yesterday was excellent, and today the men's team also won the gold medal. I want to congratulate both teams, as well as their support staff and Hockey India, on playing such great games. These victories are incredibly significant for us because they secure direct qualification for the Olympics. With this confirmed two years in advance, both the men's and women's teams can prepare thoroughly and aim for excellent results at the Olympic Games," he said.

Earlier, the Indian women's team, ranked eighth in the world, stunned fourth-ranked China in a closely contested final, with Lalremsiami scoring the decisive goal in the 10th minute through a field goal.

The victory secured India's first women's hockey medal at the Asian Games since 1982 and also earned the team direct qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Indian men's hockey team clinched the gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games after defeating Malaysia 5-1 in the final on Saturday.(ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts