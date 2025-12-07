Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 7 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that Indian Premier League (IPL) matches will not be shifted from Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Shivakumar assured that all IPL 2026 matches would be held at Chinnaswamy.

Shivakumar responded at Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday after casting his vote in the KSCA elections.

When asked about the relocation of important matches, including the IPL, from this stadium after the tragedy during the RCB celebration, he said, "This is a matter of respect for the state of Karnataka and Bengaluru. We will take steps to ensure that the next IPL matches are held here."

When asked about the Women's T20 World Cup matches, he said, "We will allow whatever matches are available in the coming days."

When asked about voting in the KSCA elections, he said, "I am a member of the KSCA. When I was young, Nagaraj gave me a membership. His son is my classmate. I know many people from Brijesh Patel, including Anil Kumble and Prasanna. I voted for the ones I wanted."

"I am a cricket fan. We will take care that the recent disaster does not happen again and ensure that the stadium's dignity remains. The stadium will be developed by managing the crowd within the legal framework. In addition, we will build a bigger stadium as an alternative," he said.

The IPL 2026 auction is set to be held on December 16 in Abu Dhabi, marking the third consecutive year that the event will take place overseas. Unlike the mega auctions, the 2026 edition will be a mini auction and will be completed in a single day.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have parted ways with England all-rounder Liam Livingstone ahead of the IPL auction. Apart from Livingstone, South Africa's versatile speedster Lungi Ngidi, who primarily featured as a reserve, has been let go. New Zealand power hitter Tim Seifert and Zimbabwe speedster Blessing Muzarabani are the other two overseas players who have left the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Yash Dayal, who spearheaded RCB's attack with his left-arm pace deliveries, has been retained for the 19th edition of the cash-rich league.

Dayal hasn't played any form of cricket since lifting the title on June 3. Since the famed final, the 27-year-old has been involved in legal trouble after being accused of exploitation on the pretext of marriage by a woman from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad towards the end of June.Among other release features, the opening batter Mayank Agarwal, who was signed as a replacement for the injured India batter Devdutt Padikkal. Swastik Chikara, a promising talent, leaves Bengaluru without playing a game. (ANI)

