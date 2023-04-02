Wood-work: Pacer fires Lucknow Super Giants’ to victory

PTI

lucknow, April 1

Mark Wood rattled the Delhi Capitals’ top-order with scorching pace as his five-wicket haul beautifully complemented debutant Kyle Mayers’ superb 73 in Lucknow Super Giants’ 50-run win in their IPL opener here today.

Mayers, who got a chance to showcase his exploits because of Quinton de Kock’s absence, hit seven sixes in his 38-ball knock which was largely responsible for a solid 193/6 in 20 overs.

In reply, Delhi managed only 143/9 with David Warner’s 56 runs off 48 balls going in vain.

Wood (5/14) bowled back-to-back lethal in-cutters at 147 km/h which Prithvi Shaw (12) and Mitchell Marsh (0) failed to handle.

In case of Sarfaraz Khan (4) — his weakness against pacey short-pitched stuff is well-documented — Wood directed one at his body, which could have hit his head, and he tried a non-existent ramp shot which led to the easiest of catches at the fine-leg boundary. In a couple of overs, Delhi went from 41/0 to 48/3 and weren’t able to get out of the daze as Wood continued to terrorise them.

Brief Scores: LSG: 193/6 (Mayers 73, Ahmed 2/30); DC: 143/9 (Warner 56, Wood 5/14). — PTI

Depleted RCB look to get off the mark

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to maintain their recent dominance over Mumbai Indians when they clash in their opening match of the IPL here tomorrow. Having recorded three consecutive wins against Mumbai in their last five meetings, Bangalore, who are eyeing their maiden title win, will be looking to make a statement at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here. However, it remains to be seen how Bangalore will cope without Rajat Patidar and Josh Hazlewood. Meanwhile, Mumbai’s head coach Mark Boucher confirmed that skipper Rohit Sharma and pacer Jofra Archer are fit for the game, erasing all doubts over their availabilities.