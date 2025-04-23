"Words fall short": Sunil Chhetri expresses solidarity with victims of Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri expressed grief over the terror attack in Pahalgam.

In a story post on Instagram, Chhetri said, "Saddened at the news coming out of Pahalgam. Words fall short. My thoughts are with the families of all those affected by what is a cowardly act of terror."

Meanwhile, Hockey India has expressed its solidarity with the families affected by the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

"In this moment of deep sorrow, the hockey fraternity across the nation mourns the loss of innocent lives and prays for peace and healing," an official statement issued by Hockey India.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the families of the victims outside the Police Control Room in Srinagar. The Union Home Minister paid his tribute to the victims of the attack, which had left the Kashmir Valley and the nation in collective grief and deep mourning, by laying a wreath in a poignant ceremony in Srinagar.

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team also arrived at the attack site to join the probe and assist the Jammu and Kashmir Police on the matter, which is considered the deadliest assault on civilians in the region in almost twenty years.

The NIA team - led by a Deputy Inspector General-rank officer - visited Baisaran a day after terrorists gunned down a group of tourists in the picturesque meadow, which is located around five kilometres from Pahalgam town in Kashmir's Anantnag district. (ANI)

