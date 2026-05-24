icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / "Worked hard, believed in myself": Sprinter Gurindervir Singh after record-breaking win at Federation Cup

"Worked hard, believed in myself": Sprinter Gurindervir Singh after record-breaking win at Federation Cup

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:40 AM May 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 24 (ANI): Athlete Gurindervir Singh expressed delight at his achievement of clinching a gold medal in the 100-meter freestyle race at the Federation Cup in Ranchi on Saturday.

Advertisement

Gurindervir became the first Indian man to clock sub-10.10 seconds in the men's 100m, storming to victory with a sensational national record time of 10.09 seconds.

Advertisement

Speaking to ANI, Gurindervir Singh said he was delighted with his performance and hopes to continue delivering strong results in the future. He added that mental toughness played a crucial role in his race, helping him stay focused and perform well.

Advertisement

"It is a very good feeling. Hopefully, I will train well and bring good results in the future. In the last minute, the game is more about being mentally strong than being physically strong. I was able to keep myself mentally strong yesterday, and that is why I was able to run well," he said.

Gurindervir credited his success to the constant support of his family, coaches, and support staff. He especially thanked his parents for their inspiration and motivation, acknowledged the role of his trainers and dietitian, and praised the Reliance Foundation for providing top-class facilities. He added that hard work and self-belief were key factors behind his achievements.

Advertisement

"There are many people I would like to give credit to. First, I would like to give credit to my family. My father, who inspires me, my mother, who motivates me, and then I would like to give credit to my coach, who trained me. All the coaches I have trained with to date deserve credit. They believed in me and provided me with excellent training. The Reliance Foundation, which provided me with the facilities, has a huge role to play in my success. My dietitian has contributed a lot to my achievements. I worked hard and believed in myself, and everyone else has contributed to my success," the sprinter said.

Gurindervir, 24, shaved 0.06 seconds off the previous national mark, which had been set just a day earlier in the semifinals by Animesh Kujur, as per ESPN.

Notably, Gurindervir himself had briefly held the record after running 10.17 seconds in the semifinals, before Animesh eclipsed it minutes later with a 10.15-second effort.

On Saturday, however, Gurindervir reclaimed the record emphatically, while both sprinters secured qualification for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, where they will represent India in the men's 100m.

Vishal Thennarasu Kayalvizhi, on the other hand, became the first Indian man to break the 45-second barrier in the 400m, also claiming a victory at the Federation Cup with a sensational national record time of 44.98 seconds.

On a historic day for Indian sprinting, Vishal's landmark run came shortly after Singh clocked a stunning 10.09 seconds in the men's 100m, capping off a memorable evening for Indian athletics in Ranchi. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts