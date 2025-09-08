DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / World Boxing Championships 2025: Jaismine packs off Romeu to reach quarters

World Boxing Championships 2025: Jaismine packs off Romeu to reach quarters

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:45 PM Sep 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Liverpool [UK], September 8 (ANI): World Boxing Cup Astana gold medallist Jaismine Lamboria booked her quarterfinal spot in the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool with a dominant win over two-time Olympian Brazil's Jucielen Cerqueira Romeu in the women's 57kg category.

Advertisement

Jaismine and Romeu had earlier faced off in the gold medal bout in Astana, and the Indian had prevailed after a close fight.

But in Liverpool, Jaismine dominated all three rounds to bag a 5:0 verdict and is now just a win away from a world championship medal, as per a Boxing Federation of India (BFI) press release.

Advertisement

India has fielded a 20-member contingent at the inaugural World Championships being held under the aegis of the World Boxing - a recently formed international governing body for boxing and is hoping for a good showing in both men and women events.

World Boxing Cup silver medallist Abhinash Jamwal also kept his campaign alive with a 5:0 win over Hugo Barron of Mexico in the men's 65kg second round.

Advertisement

However, it was the end of the road for Sakshi in the women's 54kg weight category as she went down against Turkey's Hatice Akba's 0:5 in the round of 16.

Even Sanamacha Chanu's campaign in Liverpool came to an end with a 0:5 loss against Kazakhstan's Natalya Bogdanova.

Four Indian boxers will look to bag a quarterfinal berth later on Monday.

Sachin (men's 60kg) will face Biibars Zhexen of Kazakhstan, Sumit (men's 75kg) will be up against Rami Kiwan of Bulgaria, Narender (men's 90+ kg) will take on Diego Lenzi of Italy, while Neeraj Phogat has to overcome the challenge of local hope Sacha Hickey of England in the women's 65kg category. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts