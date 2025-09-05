World Boxing Championships 2025: Sumit, Neeraj register contrasting wins as Indian contingent continues winning momentum

Liverpool [UK], September 5 (ANI): Sumit Kundu (men's 75kg) and Neeraj Phogat (women's 65kg) registered contrasting victories to advance to the pre-quarterfinals of their respective weight categories as Indian boxers continued to impress at the World Boxing Championship in Liverpool, UK, on Friday.

Sumit was rarely in any trouble throughout the three rounds against Jordan's Mohammad Alhussien in the men's 75kg first round to win 5:0, while Neeraj had to dig deep into her reserves to outlast Finland's Krista Kovalainen and eke out a 3:2 verdict, according to a release from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

India has fielded a 20-member strong contingent in the inaugural World Championships being held under the aegis of the World Boxing, a recently formed international governing body for boxing. It is looking to continue building on their strong outings in the World Boxing Cup legs in Brazil and Kazakhstan.

Neeraj was first to take the rink on the second day of competition and was under pressure as the Finnish national champion, Kovalainen, mounted a strong comeback in the second round. But the Indian took the attack to her opponent in the third round and got four of the five judges to back her to win the bout and advance.

Sumit then dominated all three rounds against Alhussien to make it to the Round of 16.

In the last night session, Sanamacha Chanu had defeated Denmark's Ditte Frostholm to start her women's 70kg campaign in style, while World Boxing Cup Astana gold medallist Sakshi outclassed Viktoriia Shkeul of Ukraine in her women's 54kg opener.

Sakshi was at her aggressive best against the Ukrainian, and the referee had to stop the contest (RSC) in the second round.

Harsh Chaudhary (men's 90kg) was the only Indian boxer to face a reversal in the opening round as he went down against Poland's Adam Tutak.

In the evening session on Friday, Narendra (men's 90kg) will face Martin McDonagh of Ireland, while Jaismine will launch her women's 57kg campaign against Daria-Olha Hutarina of Ukraine. (ANI)

