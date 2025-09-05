DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / World Boxing C'ships: Sakshi continues India's fine start in women's 54 kg category

World Boxing C'ships: Sakshi continues India's fine start in women's 54 kg category

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:55 AM Sep 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Liverpool [UK], September 5 (ANI): Sakshi continued India's fine start to the World Boxing Championships, outclassing her Ukrainian opponent in the women's 54 kg category in the opening round in Liverpool on Thursday.

Advertisement

Sakshi secured a win over her Ukrainian opponent by 5-0 via RSC (Referee Stopped Contest), as per the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

Earlier, Pawan Bartwal provided India a winning start to their World Boxing Championships campaign as he got the better of Brazil's Michael Douglas Trindade, a Paris Olympian, in a close men's 55kg bout in Liverpool, UK, on Thursday.

Advertisement

Bartwal displayed his boxing acumen under pressure in the third and final round to keep his Brazilian opponent at bay and still impress the judges with his punches to win the first round bout 3:2.The two boxers were deadlocked after the first two rounds, with Trindade nullifying Bartwal's advantage in the second round, as per a press release from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

India has fielded a 20-member contingent at the inaugural World Championships being held under the aegis of the World Boxing, a recently formed international governing body for boxing, and is looking to underline their growing stature in world boxing.

Advertisement

Two other Indians, Sanamacha Chanu (women's 70kg) and Harsh Choudhary (men's 90kg) will in action in the evening session.

The Indian contingent for the World Boxing Championships, which is underway at Liverpool, UK on Thursday, have been handed a decent draw with medal contender Hitesh Gulia (men's 70kg), Abhinash Jamwal (men's 65kg), Nikhat Zareen (women's 51kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (women's 70kg) avoiding tricky opponents early in the competition and were given byes. While Gulia, Jamwal, Lovlina have a bye in the opening round, Nikhat Zareen will take on Jennifer Lozana of USA.

Indian boxers have impressed in the two World Boxing Cup competitions in Brazil and Kazakhstan, winning a total of 17 medals, including four gold.

The World Boxing Championships will be the first time that both men's and women's competitions will be held together, and over 544 boxers from 68 national federations will be competing in 20 weight categories. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts