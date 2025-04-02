DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / World Boxing Cup Brazil 2025: Resilient Jadumani overcomes Trowbridge challenge to reach semis

World Boxing Cup Brazil 2025: Resilient Jadumani overcomes Trowbridge challenge to reach semis

A resilient display under pressure allowed national champion Jadumani Singh Mandengbam overcome the formidable Ellis Trowbridge of Great Britain to reach the semifinals of the 50kg category at the World Boxing Cup Brazil 2025 on Tuesday.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:01 PM Apr 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): A resilient display under pressure allowed national champion Jadumani Singh Mandengbam overcome the formidable Ellis Trowbridge of Great Britain to reach the semifinals of the 50kg category at the World Boxing Cup Brazil 2025 on Tuesday.

Trowbridge, the 2024 World Boxing Cup Finals silver medallist, began the bout in his usual aggressive style but the Indian was prepared to absorb the pressure and find ways to land his punches, earning a 3:2 split decision in his favour.

He will now face former Asian U-22 champion Asilbek Jalilov for a place in the final, as per the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) press release.

Advertisement

However, India's challenge in the 75kg, 85kg and 90+kg categories came to an end after all the three boxers went down fighting in their respective bouts.

Nikhil Dubey lost the 75kg bout 0:5 against local favourite Kaue Belini while Jugnoo was at the wrong end of the 1:4 split decision against France's Abdoulaye Traore in 85kg.

Advertisement

Narender came close to beating Kazakhastan's Daniyal Saparbay, even getting a 30-27 verdict from one one judge but lost the 90+kg bout on a 3:2 split decision.

On Wednesday, Manish Rathore (55kg) will take on Paris Olympian Yusulf Chothia of Australia, Hitesh (70kg) will meet Gabriele Guidi Rontani of Italy while Abhinash Jamwal (65kg) has to overcome the challenge of Denis Bril of Germany. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper