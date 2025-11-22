World Boxing Cup finals 2025: Red-letter day for Indian boxing, says BFI president Ajay Singh

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Boxing Federation of India president Ajay Singh emphasised that the country's impressive performance in the just-concluded World Boxing Cup Finals was a testimony to the fact that Indian boxing is no longer an emerging power but one of the superpowers in the sport.

India not only clinched nine gold medals but won medals in all 20 categories in the prestigious tournament, for which the top eight performers from the two World Boxing Cup legs qualify.

India ended the campaign with nine gold, six silver and five bronze medals, and Singh was understandably elated with the performance.

"I will call this a red-letter day for Indian boxing. I don't think in any international tournament at any time in our history, India has won 20 medals, including nine gold medals," Singh said while also insisting that this was just the start of a long journey that is focused on Asian Games and Olympics glory.

The boxers have a packed 2026 as they will compete in the Asian Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games, while the juniors are also preparing to make a mark in the Youth Olympics, a Boxing Federation of India release said.

Pointing out that the World Boxing Cup Finals awarded twice the points that the winners earned at the two World Boxing Cups, the BFI president said the performance will also significantly improve the rankings of the boxers, thereby helping them get better draws in major competitions.

All nine gold medallists emphasised that the support provided by BFI and fellow players in their journey has been instrumental in achieving this success.

"A huge credit also goes to BFI and the coaching staff for this success. Till a few years ago, India would be reeling in the world standings, but now we are in third spot, said two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen.

Nikhat is making a comeback of sorts after being away from action for a major part of 2025 grabbed the gold medal in the 51kg category.

Preeti, who clinched the women's 54kg gold, insisted that playing in front of the home crowd made a big difference for her.

"I was competing in a major event after a long time but because it was in India, I felt confident about my chances, and I am happy that I could win the gold medal," she said. (ANI)

