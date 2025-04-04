World Boxing Cup: Manish, Hitesh, Abhinash in semis

India’s Manish Rathore, Hitesh and Abhinash Jamwal registered commanding victories to storm into the semifinals of their respective weight categories in the World Boxing Cup in Brazil on Wednesday. In the 65kg category, Jamwal tamed Germany’s Denis Bril with a unanimous decision. Hitesh defeated Italy’s Gabriele Guidi Rontani in a similar manner in the 70kg category.

In the 55kg category, Rathore was up against Australia’s Paris Olympian Yusuf Chothia and the Indian national champion was up for the challenge. Both the boxers kept things tight in all three rounds with Rathore emerging victorious as three judges ruled

in his favour while two

Advertisement

gave equal points.

In the semifinals, Rathore will face Nursultan Altynbek of Kazakhstan, Hitesh will take on Makan Traore while Jamwal will look

Advertisement

to overcome Gianluigi Malanga of Italy.