DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Sports / World Boxing Cup: Sakshi, Jaismine, Lakshya Chahar advance as India maintain momentum

World Boxing Cup: Sakshi, Jaismine, Lakshya Chahar advance as India maintain momentum

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:30 PM Jul 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Astana [Kazakhstan], July 1 (ANI): India's strong start at the World Boxing Cup-Astana, Kazakhstan 2025 gained further ground with Sakshi, Lakshya Chahar, and Jaismine advancing to the quarterfinals on Tuesday following their preliminary victories at the Beeline Arena in Astana.

Advertisement

In the women's 54kg category, Sakshi put on a composed display to defeat England's Charley Davison with a unanimous 5:0 decision in her pre-quarterfinal bout. Jaismine followed with a confident showing of her own in the women's 57kg division, overcoming Azerbaijan's Aynur Mikayilova by the same margin to seal her place in the last eight. Lakshya Chahar delivered a gritty performance in the men's 80kg category, moving past Bulgaria's William Cholov 4:1 in a split verdict, a release said.

Meanwhile, Manish Rathore exited the competition after a closely contested bout against Rui Yamaguchi of Japan in the men's 55kg category.

Advertisement

Sakshi, Lakshya and Jaismine now join Sachin Siwach, Hitesh Gulia, Muskan, Minakshi and Sanju in the next round, underlining India's strong start to the tournament in Astana. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts