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Home / Sports / World Boxing U-19 Championships: Aman Dev, Harshika, Lakshu seal quarterfinal berths with clinical wins

World Boxing U-19 Championships: Aman Dev, Harshika, Lakshu seal quarterfinal berths with clinical wins

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ANI
Updated At : 07:44 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): India’s Aman Dev continued his impressive run at the 2026 World Boxing U-19 Championships, defeating Serbia’s Pavle Popovic 5-0 to enter the men’s 50kg quarter-finals.

Harshika and Lakshu also registered victories in their respective women’s bouts to advance to the last eight.

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Aman dominated all three rounds against Popovic to secure a unanimous decision and book his place in the quarter-finals. He will next face Georgia’s Shalva Beridze for a place in the semi-finals.

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In the men’s 65kg category, Mausam Suhag defeated Italy’s Giuseppe Cavallo 5-0 to advance to the round of 16. He will take on Turkey’s Mehmet Enes Sanli in his next bout, with a quarter-final berth at stake.

Meanwhile, Shivam suffered a setback in the men’s 60kg category, losing to Serbia’s Nikola Bogatinoski by a referee-stopped contest (RSC) late on Sunday.

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In the women’s competition, Harshika defeated Australia’s Tiana Rew 4-0 in the 65kg category to progress to the quarter-finals. Lakshu also advanced to the last eight after edging Turkey’s Buse Nur Yazan 3-2 in the 70kg category.

With multiple Indian boxers progressing through the rounds, the Indian contingent will look to build on these performances as the championships continue in Budva, Montenegro. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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