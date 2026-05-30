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Home / Sports / World Champion D Gukesh celebrates 20th birthday amid ongoing Norway Chess 2026 event

World Champion D Gukesh celebrates 20th birthday amid ongoing Norway Chess 2026 event

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ANI
Updated At : 07:45 PM May 30, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): World Champion D Gukesh celebrated his 20th birthday in style during the ongoing Norway Chess 2026, taking a break from the intense competition to enjoy a sailing trip on the Oslofjord with fellow chess stars on Saturday.

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SAI Media shared glimpses of the celebration on X, writing, "From checkmates to choppy waters. The stars of Norway Chess 2026 traded their chessboards for sailboats on the Oslofjord, proving that grandmasters can navigate more than just 64 squares."

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Gukesh was joined by fellow Indian players Divya Deshmukh, Praggnanandhaa, and Koneru Humpy, along with other chess legends from around the world.

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"On a memorable rest day, reigning World Champion Gukesh celebrated his 20th birthday in style... A perfect birthday celebration for Gukesh and a reminder that even the world's sharpest minds need a day off from finding the best move," SAI Media added.

On May 29, Round 4 of Norway Chess 2026 produced another action-packed day in Oslo, highlighted by a much-anticipated clash between World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen and Gukesh.

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Competing with the black pieces, Carlsen registered a crucial classical win over Gukesh after gradually taking control in a tightly contested battle.The game remained evenly poised for a long period before Carlsen capitalised in the middlegame.

With pressure mounting and time running low, Gukesh was unable to maintain the position, allowing the Norwegian to convert his edge into victory, as per the tournament's official website.

In the women's section, all three classical games ended in draws before Armageddon decided the outcomes.Koneru Humpy and Zhu Jiner played out a tense draw, with Zhu later winning the Armageddon game to claim the bonus point.Reigning women's world champion Ju Wenjun drew with Bibisara Assaubayeva, who later emerged victorious in Armageddon.

In the third game, Divya Deshmukh held the initiative for much of the middlegame against Anna Muzychuk, but the classical contest ended level before Muzychuk claimed victory in Armageddon.

Following Round 4, Assaubayeva continues to lead Norway Chess Women, while Anna Muzychuk, Divya Deshmukh and Zhu Jiner remain within striking distance. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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