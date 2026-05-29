World Champion Mahant Gaurav Sharma distributes air coolers to needy people on his birthday

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Amid the intense summer heat, world champion powerlifter Mahant Gaurav Sharma marked his birthday by distributing air coolers to underprivileged families in a heartfelt act of social service on Friday.

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The event was organised at the historic Narsingh Hanuman temple in Chandni Chowk and witnessed the presence of a large number of residents and devotees, according to a release.

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During the program, Mahant Gaurav Sharma personally handed over air coolers to several needy families to help them cope with the soaring temperatures. With Delhi currently experiencing extreme heat conditions, the initiative brought significant relief and joy to many people. The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude and praised the thoughtful gesture undertaken on such a special occasion.

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Speaking at the event, Mahant Gaurav Sharma said that social service is one of the highest forms of humanity. He emphasised that true success in sports holds real value only when it is used for the welfare of society and the upliftment of those in need. He added that helping people stay comfortable during the harsh summer season was the best way for him to celebrate his birthday.

Those present at the event lauded the noble initiative and described Mahant Gaurav Sharma as an inspiration for the younger generation. They noted that, apart from bringing pride to the country through his achievements in powerlifting, he has also earned immense respect for his continued dedication to social welfare activities.

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Mahant Gaurav Sharma has consistently participated in charitable and community service initiatives over the years. His latest effort once again highlighted that a true champion is not only recognised for achievements in sports but also for standing beside society in times of need. (ANI)

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