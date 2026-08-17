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Home / Sports / World Championship of Legends to return for third season from October 3

World Championship of Legends to return for third season from October 3

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ANI
Updated At : 12:28 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Some of the biggest past stalwarts of international cricket, including AB De Villiers, Yuvraj Singh, Dwayne Bravo, David Warner, and Moeen Ali, will be in action as the World Championship of Legends (WCL) returns for its latest season from October 3 this year.

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The league will run from October 3 to 18 this year and will be coming back with the biggest legendary player pool and the rivalries that have defined generations of cricket. Following two record-breaking seasons, WCL 2026 will have more star power, more intensity, more national pride and more unforgettable cricketing moments.

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The third season has already added Bangladesh Champions to the tournament.

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India Champions won the first season against Pakistan Champions, whereas South Africa Champions won the second season against Pakistan Champions as well.

WCL Season 3 promises some bigger names joining the squad, which definitely includes the continuation of stars like Yuvraj Singh, AB de Villiers, DJ Bravo, Shahid Afridi and Moeen Ali, with the addition of more stars like David Warner and Mohammad Mahmudullah.

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Harshit Tomar, Founder & CEO, World Championship of Legends, said as per a press release:

"Season 3 is going to be very special. We will be moving out of the UK for this season and giving surprises to all our fans. We promise to bring the biggest names in cricket, the biggest stars the fans could ever think about for Season 3."

After reaching 425 million viewers worldwide in Season 2, WCL enters its third season with greater momentum and an even bigger ambition -- to create the ultimate celebration of cricket's greatest eras and its most unforgettable icons," he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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