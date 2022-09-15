World Championships: And then there was one

PTI

Belgrade, September 14

Vinesh Phogat today became the first Indian woman wrestler to win two medals at the World Championships as she clinched a bronze in the 53kg category by defeating Emma Jonna Malmgren of Sweden here.

The 28-year-old Vinesh had also won a bronze in the 2019 edition in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. It was a remarkable comeback for Vinesh after her shock qualification round defeat as she beat Malmgren 8-0 in the bronze medal playoff.

She had lost to Khulan Batkhuyag of Mongolia on Tuesday. She made it to the bronze playoff through the repechage round after Batkhuyag reached the final.

In the repechage round, Vinesh first beat Zhuldyz Eshimova of Kazakhstan by fall decision. She advanced to the bronze medal round after Leyla Gurbanova did not turn up due to injury.

In the 57kg category, 2021 world bronze medalist Sarita Mor won her opening bout 4-2 against world U-23 bronze medalist Hannah Taylor of Canada. Sarita then lost to Anhelina Lysak of Poland 0-7. Mansi Ahlawat was eliminated after her defeat to Jowita Maria Wrzesien of Poland 3-5 in the 59kg class quarterfinals. The Indian was out of repechage contention also after Jowita lost in the semifinals.

In the 68kg category, Nisha Dahiya will fight for bronze tomorrow. She advanced to the semifinals after defeating Sofiya Georgieva of Bulgaria 11-0, but later went down 4-5 to reigning junior world champion Ami Ishii of Japan.

Reetika lost 2-6 in the first round to Kendra Augustine Jocelyne Dacher of France in the 72kg category.