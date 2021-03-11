World championships: Three more boxers enter pre-quarters

PTI

New Delhi, May 12

Indian boxers continued their impressive run at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships as Anamika (50kg), Shiksha (54kg) and Jaismine (60kg) advanced to the pre-quarterfinals in Istanbul today.

While Anamika got the better off Romania’s Eugenia Anghel by a unanimous decision, Shiksha prevailed 5-0 against Argentina’s Herrera Milagros Rosario. Jaismine beat two-time youth Asian champion Porntip Buapa of Thailand by a 4-1 spilt decision.

Anamika showed her prowess and technical superiority against Anghel. The bout started on an aggressive note as both the boxers attacked relentlessly but Anamika displayed her sharp footwork and body feints to land clear punches while evading her opponent’s counters.

The boxer from Rohtak upped the attacks in the second round and didn’t let her opponent settle down. She dictated terms throughout the bout and won by a 5-0 margin to move to the next round.

On Wednesday, Saweety (75kg) had lost 2-3 to England’s Kerry Davis.