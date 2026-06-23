"World Cup is being sold out": Germany legend Lahm slams FIFA president

Berlin [Germany], June 23 (ANI): Former FIFA World Cup-winning Germany legend Phillip Lahm criticised the current FIFA president Gianni Infantino for "sellling out" the tournament, particularly condemning the high ticket prices.

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In his column for the German newspaper Die Zeit, as quoted by ESPN, he said, "The World Cup is being sold out."

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Lahm, who led Germany to their fourth FIFA WC title back in 2014, added, "This robs football of its credibility. As a result, fans are uneasy. It's becoming increasingly difficult for them to separate FIFA from the event itself."

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He also slammed the expanded FIFA Club World Cup, expanded to 32 teams last year, as compared to the long-standing seven teams per edition, for its effect on players' fitness.

He also criticised the ticket prices for the FIFA WC 2026, writing, "FIFA stands accused of not providing honest figures about the true demand and using this to maximise revenue."

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The German legend was also "irritated" by the "recurring suggestion to host the WC every two years".

"A tournament needs preparation and follow-up to have a lasting impact," he added.

However, he praised FIFA's expansion of the ongoing WC to 48 teams, which has created some wholesome stories out of players from teams like Curacuo, Cape Verde, Scotland and DR Congo and said that FIFA is "doing a lot of things right".

Lahm also criticised Infantino during the 2022 WC, calling him out for lacking "integrity". (ANI)

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