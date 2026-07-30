"World Cup is not for sale": UEFA nations unanimously vote to boycott WC over FIFA stake sale plans

Nyon [Switzerland], July 30 (ANI): "The World Cup is not for sale," UEFA, the governing body of European football, on Thursday said its member associations have unanimously voted to boycott the FIFA World Cup and all other FIFA competitions in protest against FIFA's plan to sell stakes in a subsidiary that will manage the global governing body's tournaments.

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FIFA, on Tuesday, had announced that it was seeking to launch FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) to bring together the sale of FIFA's commercial rights, right from broadcasting, sponsorship, ticketing and licensing - with the operational delivery of its tournaments, as per Sky Sports.

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Under this proposal, FIFA would raise upto 4.2 billion USD (3.1 billion pounds) via external investors, through the sale of minority, non-controlling stakes in FFE, which FIFA says will be valued at around 20 billion USD (15 billion pounds).

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In an official statement on Thursday, UEFA said its 55 member associations unanimously oppose FIFA's proposal to sell ownership stakes in the World Cup and other competitions to private investors, insisting the tournament is a global sporting legacy and "not for sale".

"UEFA and its 55 member associations stand as one. We unanimously and unequivocally reject FIFA's proposal to transfer ownership interests in the World Cup and other FIFA competitions to private investors. The World Cup cannot be treated as an investment product. It is one of football's greatest sporting legacies. It has been built over generations by players, national teams and supporters across every continent. No part of it should ever be surrendered to private investors. The World Cup is not for sale," UEFA said.

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UEFA criticised FIFA's handling of the proposal, calling it a failure of leadership for advancing such a major plan without meaningful consultation. It also accused FIFA of pressuring national associations into accepting the move, describing the process as coercive rather than democratic.

"It is both irresponsible and indefensible that a proposal of such significance for football was conceived in secret and brought to the brink of approval without any meaningful consultation with those entrusted with stewarding the game. This is not merely a profound failure of leadership, but an abdication of FIFA's duty as the custodian of world football."

"National associations around the world are now presented with an ultimatum: accept the irreversible capture of football's greatest competitions or bear the consequences. This is not a "democratic decision", but governance by intimidation - an act of coercion unworthy of an institution entrusted with the stewardship of the global game," UEFA said.

UEFA said selling ownership stakes in FIFA competitions would permanently shift the sport's priorities toward investor profits rather than the interests of football. It argued that decisions on the international calendar and competition formats should serve the game, not shareholders, warning that football must not sacrifice its future for financial gain.

"But our opposition goes far beyond process. The moment external investors acquire ownership interests in FIFA competitions, football changes forever. Commercial return becomes a permanent obligation. Investor expectations become a daily pressure. From that moment onwards, every decision on the international calendar, every decision on competition formats and every decision shaping the future of football is no longer driven by what best serves the game, but by what best serves shareholders," it said.

"This model has no place in world football. Football's future cannot be dictated by the expectations of those whose first duty is to maximise financial return. Nor can the interests of national associations, leagues, clubs, players and supporters become subordinate to investor returns. Football cannot mortgage its future for financial gain," UEFA said.

UEFA reaffirmed its complete opposition to FIFA's proposal, saying it would not support private ownership of FIFA competitions. It warned that no UEFA national team would participate in FIFA tournaments unless the proposal is scrapped entirely and FIFA guarantees it will not pursue private ownership in the future.

"Europe's position is clear. We will never lend this model our legitimacy. No one has the moral authority to sell what they merely hold in trust for the next generation."

"As a result of today's discussion, no UEFA national teams will participate in any FIFA competition for so long as these proposals remain alive, unless this proposal has been abandoned in its entirety and binding assurances have been given that FIFA will never again open its governance or competitions to private ownership. Nobody should be in any doubt: UEFA and its national associations will oppose these plans with absolute determination," UEFA said.

UEFA concluded its statement by saying that the World Cup belongs to football and should never be sold, vowing to oppose FIFA's proposal without compromise and insisting some aspects of the sport are too important to be commercialised.

"There are moments when institutions are judged not by what they are prepared to accept, but by what they refuse to compromise. This is one of those moments. Some things are simply too important to sell. The FIFA World Cup belongs to football. It always will. And so long as Europe has a voice, it will never be for sale," UEFA said.

On the other hand, FIFA president Gianni Infantino earlier defended plans to sell a minority stake in the FIFA World Cup and raise funds via external investors, saying that the process to bring in the plan is "democratic and not an obligation" for the member associations affiliated with the world's football governing body.

"Well, FIFA 4 Enterprise, or FFE, is actually a proposal, an offer, it is part of a democratic process, a consultation process, and above all, it is an opportunity, but not an obligation, and as I said, it kicks off the consultation process, if and only if it is approved by the majority of our 211 member associations and the FIFA Council, it would be a FIFA-owned and controlled subsidiary, consolidating FIFA's commercial and event operations," Infantino said as quoted by Goal.com.

Infantino also said that the initiative will "simply commercialise and organise all FIFA-owned competitions" and will "unlock sport's potential in every corner of the world, across men's, women's and youth football".

"It would simply commercialise and organise all FIFA-owned competitions, along with sponsorship brokers, licensing a new venture for the benefit of FIFA's 211 member associations, however, unlocking previously uncaptured commercial value. So, we believe that the FFE proposal would unlock the sport's potential in every corner of the world, across men's, women's, and youth football," he said.

He also said that it could raise aising the level of funding from the currently budgeted 8 million USS to 20 million USD per association for the 2027-2030 cycle for every member association. Also, member associations could access up to 20 million USD in optional one-off funding for major projects via a new 'FIFA Fast Forward Programme'.

"In the next forward cycle alone, distributions would rise from $8 million per MA (member association) to 20 million USD. Additionally, each MA would also have the option to access a further $20 million through the FIFA Fast Forward Program, taking the potential funding to $40 million per MA for this next cycle. It is a golden opportunity to turbo-charge the development of the game globally. But again, it is just an offer, not an obligation. It is simply a choice for our members," he said. (ANI)

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