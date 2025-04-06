DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / World Cup: Jamwal storms into final with clinical 5-0 victory

World Cup: Jamwal storms into final with clinical 5-0 victory

Abhinash Jamwal delivered a near perfect performance against Italy’s Gianluigi Malanga to storm into the 65kg final of the World Boxing Cup in Brazil’s Foz Do Iguacu city. The 22-year-old Indian used his tall frame and athleticism to stay clear...
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:12 AM Apr 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Abhinash Jamwal defeated Italy’s Gianluigi Malanga. BFI
Advertisement

Abhinash Jamwal delivered a near perfect performance against Italy’s Gianluigi Malanga to storm into the 65kg final of the World Boxing Cup in Brazil’s Foz Do Iguacu city.

The 22-year-old Indian used his tall frame and athleticism to stay clear of Malanga’s reach, but was quick enough to pounce when his rival’s guard was down to earn a 5-0 unanimous verdict on Friday.

Four of the five judges awarded Jamwal a perfect 30, with all of them awarding the first and third rounds to the Indian unanimously. Malanga had to even face a countdown in the first round itself, putting him on the back foot for the rest of the bout.

Advertisement

On Thursday, Hitesh became the first Indian to reach the final after defeating French Olympian Makan Traore in the 70kg category.

While Hitesh will take on England’s Odel Kamara, Jamwal will face off local favourite Yuri Reis in the final. However, Manish Rathore’s campaign in the 55kg category ended at the semifinal stage, as he went down 0-5 to Kazakhstan’s Nursultan Altynbek.

Advertisement

This is the first global elite boxing event organised by World Boxing in which Indian boxers are participating. The 10-member Indian contingent has once again showcased its ability to challenge the world’s best, with two reaching the final and four others making it to the semifinals.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper