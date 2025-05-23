World Cup Legend Yuvraj Singh joins Prolithic Talent Agency as mentor, launches Athlete Management venture

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 23 (ANI): Cricketing icon Yuvraj Singh has stepped into a new innings, this time as a mentor with the launch of Prolithic Talent Agency Private Limited, a newly established athlete management firm aiming to redefine sports development in India and globally.

Celebrated for his six-hitting heroics and his instrumental role in India's 2011 World Cup triumph, legend Yuvraj Singh will play a pivotal role in advancing Prolithic Talent's mission to redefine athletic development from India and beyond. The agency has also secured representation of Indian cricket and IPL breakout star Abhishek Sharma.

Speaking on the launch and joining Prolithic in a mentorship role, Yuvraj Singh said, "When I look back at my journey, I know how important the right guidance, fitness, diet and mental strength are to survive and succeed in any sporting career. What we're building with Prolithic is something I wish I had when I started early. A team that looks into the holistic development of an athlete and not just as a brand. This collaboration is about empowering the next generation to stay mentally sharper, stronger, and more prepared."

Ravi Bhagchandka, Director in Prolithic endeavour and Founder of 200 NOTOUT Cinemas, said, "I believe this venture will be transformative, as we collectively strive to bring out the best in every athlete. The exciting mission we are gonna embark on is sure to be a game changer."

Sagar Khanna, owner of the New York Strikers, a squad that has competed in international tournaments like the Abu Dhabi T10 and the Max 60 Caribbean Tournament, shared, "Our goal has always been to support excellence in sports, and working with emerging talents like Abhishek helps us do just that. At Prolithic, we're committed to guiding emerging athletes to stay focused, keep improving, and reach their full potential ."

Shazmeen Kara, partner, Managing Director, also expressed on the collaboration shared, "We're not just managing athletes; we're unlocking greatness. With Abhishek, we're nurturing raw talent and fueling dreams. Our partnership goes beyond guidance - it's a shared journey to excellence". (ANI)

