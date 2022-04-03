World Cup on line as England face Australia

Christchurch, April 2
Relentless Australia will be out to underline their credentials as one of the game’s greatest sides against a battle-hardened England unit that will also seek greatness in a blockbuster ICC Women’s World Cup final here tomorrow.
Both England and Australia have been marching towards the big day in their own way.
Defending champions England have been emboldened by an incredible turnaround that saw them prevail in five must-win games after losing their first three matches. While the Australians, gunning for a record seventh world title.
The English know they will have to hit similar peaks against Australia. “We’ve taken a few batterings over the last couple of months...we’ll go in as underdogs, which is certainly fair (but) what a story has been written for us if we go and beat them on Sunday,” skipper Heather Knight told BBC. — Agencies
