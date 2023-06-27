World cup qualifier: Windies on the brink after super over loss

Harare, June 26
Zimbabwe batter Sean Williams smashed 174 from 101 balls in a 304-run win in their ODI World Cup Qualifier against the United States but West Indies lost a super over to the Netherlands and face an uphill battle to stay in the race.
Zimbabwe take four points into the Super Sixes stage of the competition and Netherlands two, but West Indies will have zero and must win all three of their remaining games to stand a chance of reaching the World Cup in India that starts in October.
Two-time winners West Indies have appeared at every tournament since it was first staged in 1975, but with only the top two teams from the Super Sixes qualifying for the main event, their chances now appear slim. — Reuters
