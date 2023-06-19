World Cup Stage 3: Abhishek Verma back at the top

Medellin (Colombia), June 18
Abhishek Verma added a gold medal to India’s tally by clinching the top prize in the men’s compound individual event at the World Cup Stage 3 here. The 33-year-old defeated James Lutz of USA 148-146 on Saturday.
Verma, who is making a comeback after missing the first two stages of the World Cup, had earlier stunned world No. 1 and top seed Mike Schloesser of the Netherlands 148-148 (10*-10) in a thrilling shoot-off to advance to the semifinals.
The eighth-seeded Verma then defeated Luccas Abreu of Brazil in the last-four clash.
This is Abhishek’s third individual World Cup gold, and his first since 2021. He had won his maiden individual World Cup gold in 2015. He also has two silver and a bronze in the individual section.
The Indian contingent, which has won one gold and three bronze medals so far, has a chance to increase its tally as the recurve mixed team will compete for the bronze.
The team beat France and Netherlands 6-0 to enter the semifinal but lost 3-5 to South Korea. They will now fight for the bronze with Chinese Taipei.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bhagwant Mann govt to amend Sikh Gurdwara Act to 'ensure free telecast rights' of Gurbani from Golden Temple at cabinet meeting today
SGPC slams the Chief Minister for 'interfering in Sikh affai...
Canada-based pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Nijjar shot dead
He had played a key role in organising the Khalistan referen...
Several injured as bus overturns in Uttarakhand's Champawat
According to the police, the bus reportedly had 50-60 passen...
Update reservist pension in accordance with revisions applicable to regular soldiers, rules AFT
The Tribunal’s ruling comes as a big relief to the fading br...
Manipur remains tense, women out on streets to protest violence; curfew eased
PM Modi’s silence hurting, say 10 oppn parties | Army conduc...