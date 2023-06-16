World Cup Stage 3: Archers win recurve team bronze

Medellin

Indian won a third bronze medal at the ongoing archery World Cup Stage 3 here today. The fourth-seeded Indian trio of Tushar Shelke, Mrinal Chauhan and Dhiraj Bommadevara prevailed over China's Yang Keyang Li Mengqui and Wang Yan 5-3 (58-54, 55-56, 54-53, 56-56) to win the bronze medal in the men's recurve team event. The women's team of Bhajan Kaur, Sangeeta and Tanisha made a second-round exit, going down to their rivals from France 3-5 (52-51, 53-54, 49-55, 52-52). India had opened their account with a bronze medal each in the men's and women's team compound events.

Ronaldo sets national record in Asian Cycling Championship

New Delhi

Indian cyclist Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam today created a national record in men’s sprint qualification after clocking 9.877 seconds at the Asian Track Cycling Championship in Niali, Malaysia. Ronaldo finished 10th and qualified for the Round of 16.

Mandeep to lead North Zone in Duleep Trophy

New Delhi

Punjab skipper Mandeep Singh will captain the North Zone squad in the Duleep Trophy beginning on June 28. The squad also includes Punjab opener Prabhsimran Singh and Punjab pacers Siddharth Kaul and Baltej Singh.

Amateur Avani cards 65, lies second in German Masters

Seddiner See (Germany)

India’s top amateur golfer Avani Prashanth continued her stellar run as she opened her campaign at the German Masters with a sensational 7-under 65, which included an albatross. Avani was lying second, one shot behind Northern Ireland’s Olivia Mehaffey (64). Diksha Dagar (69) was tied-sixth, Vani Kapoor (73) was tied-48th, Ridhima Dilawari (75) was tied-84th and Amandeep Drall (77) was tied-87.

