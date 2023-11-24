World Cup stars lend a voice to pain

PTI

New Delhi, November 23

Some of India’s World Cup heroes, including Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj, opened up about the heartbreak at the last hurdle following a glorious run in the showpiece.

Wrist spinner Kuldeep today admitted that the pain of World Cup final defeat to Australia will linger and push him to work harder for the “next opportunity”.

Reactions from Siraj and KL Rahul followed as players tried to cope with the recent six-wicket loss.

“Our journey from Chennai to Ahmedabad ended in a disappointing result, but we take pride in our achievements over the six weeks. Despite the pain, we’re determined to work harder for the next opportunity,” Kuldeep wrote on X. “While the pain of defeat lingers, we must move forward; life continues, and healing takes time,” he added.

He said dealing with the setback was tough. “The Cup was beautiful, but it seems God had other plans. Navigating this moment, it’s time to switch off and recharge. Dealing with this setback is tough, but we hold onto faith, believing in the journey ahead,” he said.

Kuldeep played all of India’s 11 matches and took 15 wickets at an average of 28.26. India won 10 matches on the trot before losing the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in front of over one lakh supporters.

Siraj, who was seen crying after India’s loss, took 14 wickets in 11 matches at an economy rate of 5.68 and was part of a formidable new ball attack that ran through opposition’s batting line-ups right through the group stages of the tournament.

“Our campaign did not end like we wanted it to but representing India is the biggest honour and moment of pride for me. All I have ever wanted to do is represent my country,” Siraj wrote. “Heartbroken! Words can’t express the disappointment and hurt. It’s been a tough

loss to take.”

