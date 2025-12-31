DT
Home / Sports / World Cup-winning kabaddi player Anu Sen felicitated at UPKL season 2

World Cup-winning kabaddi player Anu Sen felicitated at UPKL season 2

ANI
Updated At : 07:25 PM Dec 31, 2025 IST
Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) Season 2 witnessed a special moment as Anu Sen, a member of India's Women's Kabaddi World Cup-winning team, was felicitated at the Noida Indoor Stadium.

Anu Sen, who was part of the Indian squad that clinched the title at the 2nd Women's Kabaddi World Cup 2025, was honoured in recognition of her contribution to India's successful World Cup campaign and her achievement on the international stage, as per a release from UPKL.

During the felicitation, Anu Sen expressed her happiness at being invited to witness UPKL Season 2 and appreciated the platform's role in strengthening kabaddi and creating more competitive opportunities, including for women players.

Speaking on the occasion, Sambhav Jain, Founder and Director of UPKL, said that grassroots development is key to the growth of any sport.

He added that the league is exploring plans to introduce women's initiatives under the UPKL framework in the near future, with a strong focus on grassroots development.

The felicitation was warmly received by players, officials, and fans present at the venue, reinforcing UPKL's commitment to recognising excellence and promoting inclusive growth within the kabaddi ecosystem. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

