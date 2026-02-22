DT
Home / Sports / World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz clinches Qatar Open crown with dominant win over Arthur Fils

World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz clinches Qatar Open crown with dominant win over Arthur Fils

ANI
Updated At : 08:40 AM Feb 22, 2026 IST
Doha [Qatar], February 22 (ANI): World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz's 2026 juggernaut kept rolling in Doha, where he stormed to the Qatar Open crown with a blistering 6-2, 6-1 straight-set masterclass in just 50 minutes to secure the trophy against Frenchman Arthur Fils on Saturday night in Doha.

Alcaraz's triumph in Qatar comes just 20 days after becoming the youngest man in history to complete the Career Grand Slam at the Australian Open.

From the start, Alcaraz set the tone, striking early and defending with jaw-dropping athleticism. Even as Fils lifted his game and they exchanged fierce baseline rallies, the Spaniard kept delivering spectacular retrievals and clutch winners, sealing his 12th straight victory this year in just 50 minutes.

"I came this year hungry for more. I think after every tournament, we just have to set new goals. I'm just really happy and proud of everything I have done with my team on and off the court," Alcaraz said as per the ATP Tour website.

"It's been a really strong start to the year. It wasn't easy. I had to be strong mentally with my team. I'm just playing great tennis, and I'm really happy about this week. This trophy means a lot to me," he added.

Alcaraz's victory clinched his ninth ATP 500 crown, pulling him even with Andy Murray for the fourth-most titles in that category since it launched in 2009.

He now boasts a perfect 3-0 record over Arthur Fils in their Head2Head series and has stretched his outdoor hard-court winning streak to 30 matches, a run that already includes Grand Slam triumphs at the Australian Open and US Open.

The Doha showdown on Saturday night marked their first encounter since Alcaraz claimed back-to-back clay victories over Arthur Fils in 2025, and their maiden clash on hard courts unfolded in much the same fashion. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

