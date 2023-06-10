World No. 1 Iga Swiatek digs deep to beat Karolina Muchova and win French Open title

Paris, June 10
World number one Iga Swiatek of Poland fought off a comeback from unseeded Czech Karolina Muchova to win 6-2 5-7 6-4 and clinch her third French Open women's title in the last four years on Saturday.
The Pole, who had not dropped a set in the tournament, was 3-1 up in the second before Muchova came back and forced a decider.
But the 22-year-old recovered in time to bag her fourth Grand Slam title after also lifting the US Open trophy last year.
