World Number 1 Jannik Sinner ends 2026 season early due to knee injury

Rome [Italy], October 6 (ANI): Jannik Sinner has ended his 2026 season early, deciding to undergo treatment for his ongoing knee injury.

In a video posted on Instagram on Tuesday, tennis star Sinner said he and his doctors had decided he needed treatment for his knee, bringing his 2026 season to an end. He said he was prioritising his long-term career and would do everything possible to return at full fitness, while thanking fans for their support.

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https://t.co/LC1SqFTKG8 — Jannik Sinner (@janniksin) October 6, 2026

“Hello everyone. I would like to give you a little update. Me together with the doctors have decided that I need a course of treatment for my knee, which means that the 2026 season is officially over. The last couple of years, especially the ending in Turin, gave me so many beautiful feelings and emotions, which this year is going to be way different, but at the moment I also need to think about my long-term career, so I will do everything possible to get back to 100%. I will thank you already in advance for your support, and hope to see you very, very soon on court again. Ciao, ciao,” he said.

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The world number one ranked player has not played since winning his fifth Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in July. The Italian had withdrawn from tournaments during both the North American hard-court swing and the Asian swing.

Sinner is a two-time defending champion at the ATP Finals, having won the title in Turin in 2024 and 2025 without dropping a set. The 25-year-old has a 15-2 win-loss record at the season-ending tournament.

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Earlier this season, Sinner won five straight ATP Masters 1000 titles in Indian Wells, Miami, Monte-Carlo, Madrid and Rome, completing the Career Golden Masters. In tennis, a Career Golden Masters is an achievement where a player wins all NINE ATP 1000 titles at least once in thier career. The run also saw him record a career-best 30-match winning streak, which ended in the second round of Roland Garros. (ANI)

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