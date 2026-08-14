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Home / Sports / World Padel League 2026: Aussie Mavericks Jaguars continue strong run as Game Changers Lions beat VB Realty Cheetahs on Day 3

World Padel League 2026: Aussie Mavericks Jaguars continue strong run as Game Changers Lions beat VB Realty Cheetahs on Day 3

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ANI
Updated At : 10:33 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 (ANI): After two long days of action-packed games at the World Padel League, Match Day 3 brought another round of important games as teams looked to build on their performances. Aussie Mavericks Jaguars got off to a strong start, putting in a dominant display against Khan Tigers to register their second win of the tournament and complete a convincing 19-9 victory.

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Game Changers Lions followed with a well-fought 17-11 victory over VB Realty Cheetahs, taking control in the opening two sets before the Cheetahs fought back in the decider, according to a press release from WPL.

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The opening set in Match 5 saw Claudia Jensen and Alejandra Alonso of the Jaguars face Martina Fassio and Raquel Eugenio of the Tigers, with the Jaguars pulling away after a closely fought start to take the set 6-2. The second set saw Ignacio Piotto and Enzo Jensen take on Javi Garcia and Inigo Jofre, with the Jaguars maintaining their advantage to take the set 6-2 and move ahead 12-4.

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The Tigers fought back in the final set, with Aris Patiniotis and Lucas Campagnolo facing Pol Hernandez and Guille Collado in a closely contested battle. The Jaguars held their nerve in the closing stages to take the decider 7-5 and complete a 19-9 victory.

In Match 6, Paula Josemaria and Beatriz Gonzalez got the Lions off to a strong start against Aranzazu Osoro and Julieta Bidahorria, taking the opening set 6-1. The second set saw Gonzalo Alfonso and Sanyo Gutierrez take on Jesus Moya and Jon Sanz, with the Lions continuing their advantage to win 6-3 and take the overall score to 12-4.

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The Cheetahs responded in the final set, with Coki Nieto and Lucho Capra facing Federico Mourino and Teodoro Zapata in a closely contested battle. The two pairs stayed close throughout, but Nieto and Capra held their nerves to edge the set 7-5.

The action continues on Day 4 of the World Padel League Season 4, on August 15, with Khan Tigers taking on the VB Realty Cheetahs at 4:00 PM in the eliminator, followed by Hubtown Panorama Panthers facing the winners of the eliminator in the qualifier at 6:30 PM. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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