Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 (ANI): With Season 4 of the World Padel League just around the corner, the focus is firmly on what promises to be a fiercely competitive five days of padel in Mumbai.

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Season 4 of the World Padel League is set to take place from August 12 to 16. The DOME, SVP Stadium will host six franchises featuring some of the biggest names in the sport.

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Season 4 includes Premier Padel champions, several players ranked inside the world's top 20 and former World No. 1s across 6 teams - Vedanta Leopards, Khan Tigers, VB Realty Cheetahs, Aussie Mavericks Jaguars, Hubtown Panorama Panthers and Game Changers Lions, according to a press release.

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For Mahesh Bhupathi, Co-Founder of World Padel League, the strength of this season's lineup is a sign of how far the sport has come, the uptake of padel in India, and a reason to look forward to what promises to be a standout edition of WPL.

"The level of competition this season is a reflection of the growth of padel here. To have some of the best players in the world competing in India is a big moment for the sport and will only accelerate the growing interest around it."

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The depth of the line-up means there will be no shortage of big match-ups, with established champions from the international circuit bringing the best of padel to India.

For fans here, it is a chance to experience the speed, skill and intensity of an elite-level padel up close as the sport continues to make its mark in the country. (ANI)

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