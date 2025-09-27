DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / World Para Athletics C'ships: Shailesh Kumar earns India first gold medal in high-jump, Deepthi settles for silver

World Para Athletics C'ships: Shailesh Kumar earns India first gold medal in high-jump, Deepthi settles for silver

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:15 PM Sep 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Indian para-athlete Shailesh Kumar secured the country's first gold medal at the ongoing World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi on Saturday in the T63 high jump competition.

Advertisement

Shailesh secured the best jump of 1.91 m, securing not only the gold medal but also setting a championship record, as per ESPN.

The podium was completed by the USA's Paralympic champion Ezra Frech (1.85 m). India's Varun Singh Bhatti jumped 1.85 m as well and got the bronze medal.

Advertisement

Another Indian participating in the competition, Rahul, finished fourth, with the best jump of 1.78 m.

India's Paralympic bronze medalist from last year and world champion from the 2024 Kobe World C'ships, Deepthi Jeevanji, failed to defend her title in the women's 400 m T20 category, ending with a silver medal with timing of 55.16 seconds.

Advertisement

So far, India has won three medals at the competition, one gold, silver and bronze each. At the time of writing, as per Olympics.com, China is at the top with two gold and two silver medals.

The highlight for the Indian contingent during the morning session of day one was the qualification of the runner Deepthi in the finals of the women's 400m T20 event. She qualified for the medal round in first place in the second heat. She took 58.35 seconds, which was her season's best performance at that time.

The New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, which commenced on September 27, will continue till October 5, and will bring together more than 2,200 para-athletes from 104 countries at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Featuring 186 medal events, it is the largest Para-Athletics meet in Indian history and serves as a key qualifier for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympics, showcasing India's commitment to accessibility and sporting excellence.

Previously before this edition, India had won a total of 45 medals at World Para Athletics C'ships, including 13 gold, 15 silver and 17 bronze medals. During the last edition at Kobe last year, India secured a sixth-place finish with 17 medals, including six gold, five silver and six bronze. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts